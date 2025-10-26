Sunday, October 26, 2025 | 10:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / Interviews / AI and energy have symbiotic ties, says Chevron India's Akshay Sahni

AI and energy have symbiotic ties, says Chevron India's Akshay Sahni

The $1 billion facility uses artificial intelligence to automate workflows, improve drilling efficiency, & create digital twins of LNG plants, marking Chevron's largest tech investment outside the US

Akshay Sahni
Akshay Sahni, country head, Chevron India.

Avik Das Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2025 | 10:39 PM IST

US oil major Chevron last year invested about $1 billion to start its engineering and innovation excellence centre (ENGINE) in Bengaluru to  streamline its operations and use AI to improve accuracy. Akshay Sahni, country head, Chevron India, in an interview with Avik Das, says that AI and energy have a symbiotic relationship as the former is needed more than ever to meet the growing demand for energy globally. Edited excerpts:
 
What are some of the most impactful works that happened from this facility over the last one year? 
As part of the journey
