Sunday, October 26, 2025 | 10:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / The battle to switch off as hours on the job grow across key states

The battle to switch off as hours on the job grow across key states

The Right to Disconnect Bill in Kerala seeks to safeguard employees' after-hours rest, even as states like Maharashtra, Telangana, and Odisha extend maximum work hours. Shine Jacob explains

women employees, female workforce
premium

When contacted by Business Standard, Kerala’s Industries Minister P Rajeev was quick to clarify that the state government has no plans yet to implement the proposal. | (Photo/Pexels)

Shine Jacob New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2025 | 10:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Across India’s bustling corporate corridors, the boundaries between work and life are blurring fast. Even as states such as Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra and Odisha move to extend working hours in the name of productivity and reform, a small but significant countercurrent is emerging from Kerala that has caught the nation’s attention. 
A Private Member’s Bill tabled in the Kerala Assembly, the Right to Disconnect Bill, 2025, seeks to reclaim what its proponent calls a fundamental right to rest and dignity for private-sector workers. Introduced by N Jayaraj, chief whip of the Kerala Legislative Assembly and Kerala Congress (M)
Topics : Job growth Kerala Assembly employees
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon