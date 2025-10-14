Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 12:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Creating quantum computing ecosystem is next big thing: Nara Lokesh

The Andhra Pradesh government will sign a pact with Google to set up a one gigawatt hyperscale data centre campus in Visakhapatnam, anchoring the $10 billion 'AI City Vizag' project

Archis Mohan New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 12:07 AM IST

The Andhra Pradesh government will sign an agreement with Google on Tuesday to develop a 1 gigawatt (Gw) hyperscale data-centre campus in Visakhapatnam. In an interview in New Delhi, Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister Nara Lokesh talks to Archis Mohan about his plans and projects for the state and how the state government has dealt with American tariffs. Edited excerpts:
 
 
How do you see the artificial-intelligence (AI) ecosystem coming up in Andhra Pradesh? 
 
 
N Chandrababu Naidu (chief minister) has always looked at creating his own
