Home / Economy / Interviews / Auto industry has resilience to tackle rare earth issue: HD Kumaraswamy

Auto industry has resilience to tackle rare earth issue: HD Kumaraswamy

The government is actively engaging with EU to ensure that concerns of Indian companies and hard-to-abate sectors are adequately addressed under CBAM, says union minister of heavy industries and steel

HD Kumaraswamy
Union Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries H. D. Kumaraswamy (Photo: PTI)

Puja Das New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 11:39 PM IST

With nearly 40 end-user import certificates awaiting Chinese approval, India has  been grappling with Beijing’s restrictions on  rare earth or permanent magnet   exports since April 4. Though inventories are estimated to taper off by mid-July for certain automotive applications, HD Kumaraswamy, Union minister of heavy industries and steel (MHI), in an interview with Puja Das in New Delhi, says the Centre is actively working with industry associations to resolve the issue at the earliest. Edited excerpts:
 
Indian importers are complaining about China not approving imports of rare earth magnets despite clearance of nearly 40 certificates by India. How is India
