Best friend of a small business is small practice: ACCA CEO Helen Brand

Helen Brand, chief executive officer (CEO) of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), the 120-year-old global body of professional accountants, talked about developing future-ready professionals in the world of artificial intelligence (AI) with sustainability focus, in a conversation with Ruchika Chitravanshi in New Delhi. Brand said that small firms need to upgrade tech and India can have its own Big Four through consolidation of smaller firms. Edited excerpts:

Can you elaborate on ACCA's presence in India and your future outlook?

We now have around 3,000-plus members in India who are fully qualified and around 60,000 — we call them future