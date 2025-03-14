Brics mulling national currencies to counter US threat: Brazil Ambassador

Brazil will host the 30th Conference of Parties (COP30) later this year under the shadow of the United States (US) exiting the forum. At the same time, the world is coming to terms with the tariff threats of the US and a renewed push for fossil fuels.

Amid these concerns, Brazil is optimistic about participation by economic actors, civil society, and businesses in the US to fight climate change, says Kenneth da Nóbrega, Brazilian ambassador to India and Bhutan, in an interview to Puja Das in New Delhi. He says Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (Brics) have been