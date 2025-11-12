Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 11:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / Interviews / Confident Odisha will lead India in investments soon, says CM Manjhi

Confident Odisha will lead India in investments soon, says CM Manjhi

CM Majhi says Odisha is witnessing record industrial activity, signing projects worth ₹50,000 crore in maritime development and ₹13 trillion in overall investments

Mohan Charan Majhi
premium

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Subrata Panda Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In the first quarter of 2025-26 (Q1FY26), Odisha topped the list of states with new project announcements across sectors. On the sidelines of the recent Maritime Week 2025 held in Mumbai, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi spoke to Subrata Panda in an interview about his government’s efforts to attract large-scale investments and accelerate economic growth, and the key achievements of his 16-month-old administration. Edited excerpts:
 
Recently, Vedanta announced an investment of around ₹1 trillion in Odisha, which has lately been drawing significant investment interests. What are the reasons driving these investments into the state?
 
Odisha offers huge opportunities for setting
Topics : Vedanta Odisha Odisha investments economy growth
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon