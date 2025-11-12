Confident Odisha will lead India in investments soon, says CM Manjhi

In the first quarter of 2025-26 (Q1FY26), Odisha topped the list of states with new project announcements across sectors. On the sidelines of the recent Maritime Week 2025 held in Mumbai, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi spoke to Subrata Panda in an interview about his government’s efforts to attract large-scale investments and accelerate economic growth, and the key achievements of his 16-month-old administration. Edited excerpts:

Recently, Vedanta announced an investment of around ₹1 trillion in Odisha, which has lately been drawing significant investment interests. What are the reasons driving these investments into the state?

Odisha offers huge opportunities for setting