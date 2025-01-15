Consulting industry for developing GPU, says Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Business Standard

"We expect the first made-in-India chip to roll out in August-September 2025 from Micron plant... the first fab plant will roll out by 2027 end"

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union minister for electronics & IT, information & broadcasting, and Railways

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 12:17 AM IST

Against the backdrop of the US restricting export of advanced computer chips used to develop artificial intelligence in a bid to preserve American leadership in that space, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union minister for electronics & IT, information & broadcasting, and Railways spoke to Surajeet Das Gupta in New Delhi on a range of issues. Edited excerpts:        
 
With the Biden administration proposing restrictions on export of advanced chips or GPUs (graphics processing units) which would impact several countries, does the government have  any plan for designing a make-in-India GPU? 
Yes, we are consulting with the industry for developing GPU,
