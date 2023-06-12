close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

CoWIN data breach a national emergency: Cyber law expert Pavan Duggal

The bot is ultimately managed by someone else. The minimum action that is required is a criminal investigation. CERT-IN doesn't have penal investigation powers

Sourabh Lele
hacking, hackers, cyberfraud, cyber security, cyber threat, digital, e-commerce, e-firms, payment, online, privacy, data breach
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 9:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Calling out for an immediate criminal investigation in the alleged data leak of users registered with CoWIN, the Covid-19 vaccination platform, Supreme Court advocate and cyber law expert Pavan Duggal said action has to be taken to create deterrence against such incidents. Here are the excerpts from a telephonic interview with Sourabh Lele:

Personal and sensitive details of those who took Covid vaccines were being leaked by a Telegram bot. What legal action does this attract?
The bot is ultimately managed by someone else. The minimum action that is required is a criminal investigation. CERT-IN doesn’t have penal investigation powers. It is at best a cybersecurity nodal agency.
Even if you invoke provisions under the IT Act, 2000, it is only a bailable offence. Section 66 (of the IT Act) will be attracted in this case, but it’s a minor offence. There is no deterrent im
Or

Also Read

Data breach: Personal data of Covid vaccine recipients leaked on Telegram

Indian Railways denies IRCTC data breach but launches investigation

How can you protect your bank account from cyber attacks?

Fine or imprisonment: What happens if you open emergency door of a flight?

How to secure personal data amid a breach: Here's a list of dos and don'ts

FMCG, auto data shows rural demand is coming back: CII President R Dinesh

Tata Group expected to pick UK as site for new JLR battery plant: Report

Karnataka does not survive on the Centre's largesse: MV Rajeev Gowda

Rs 2,000 note scrapped: Won't have impact on economy, says T V Somanathan

Only Centre has the power to withdraw legal tender: Ex-Dy RBI governor

Topics : Telegram Cyber threat Health Ministry

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 9:50 PM IST

Latest News

View More

For first time in 15 yrs, govt imposes stock limits on wheat till Mar 2024

wheat
3 min read

India's GDP reaches $3.75 trillion-mark in 2023, says Finance Ministry

GDP Growth
3 min read

India, UAE looking at ways to expand trade in value-added gold products

India UAE
2 min read

Most Popular

Retail inflation eases to 4.25% in May; April IIP rises 4.2% vs 1.1% in Mar

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

'Missing the mark': Asset monetisation 18% short of target in FY23

loans, aum, assets, banks, investment, shares, stocks, funds
3 min read

Concor disinvestment plan hits roadblocks, may be delayed indefinitely

Concor
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon