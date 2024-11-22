Eyeing level playing field to cater to nation's aspirations: Priyank Kharge

Priyank Kharge, Karnataka minister for information technology, biotechnology, and rural development and panchayat raj, tells Peerzada Abrar the state should get its share of opportunities because it is a hub for information-technology (IT) services exports, technology companies, and startups.

What are you doing to woo industry, including large technology and semiconductor firms?

We have unveiled the Global Capability Centre (GCC) policy, which aims to bring about 500 GCCs to Karnataka, and intend to create about 350,000 jobs. The aim is to have an economic output of $50 billion from Karnataka alone. It is a five-year policy, and I’m sure we’re