Home / Economy / Interviews / Samsung, Hyundai looking at Indian shipbuilding industry: Sarbanda Sonowal

Sonowal is opening up the Indian seas and ports to the world. In an interview with Dhruvaksh Saha and Shreya Jai in New Delhi, he talks of about the ministry's plans

Sarbanda Sonowal, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways

Dhruvaksh SahaShreya Jai
6 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 11:24 PM IST

Union Minister for Shipping, Ports and Waterways Sarbanda Sonowal is one of the few ministers in the Modi 3.0 Cabinet to have the same portfolio as that in the 2019-24 government. From bolstering Make in India in shipbuilding to reviving decades-old legislation in ports, Sonowal is opening up the Indian seas and ports to the world. In an interview with Dhruvaksh Saha and Shreya Jai in New Delhi, he talks of about the ministry’s plans. Edited excerpts:
 
The ministry is looking to have a busy Parliament session with four Bills expected to be passed. What do the new pieces of
Topics : Shipping industry Assam

