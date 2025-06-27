Govt working on a separate PLI for garments: Textile minister Giriraj Singh

Union Minister for Textiles Giriraj Singh spoke to Shiva Rajora and Asit Ranjan Mishra in New Delhi on the government’s initiatives to change the course of the labour-intensive textile industry, including his push for technical as well as new-age textiles. Edited excerpts:

What are the challenges and opportunities the textile sector is facing?

The Indian textile industry, which was worth $112 billion a decade ago, has grown by nearly 60 per cent to $176 billion today and our target is to grow it to $350 billion by 2030. Today India is making significant strides in the technical textile sector as