Will no longer continue with toll operate transfer model: Gadkari

Centre to halt toll-operate-transfer model in favour of InvITs to boost domestic participation in road monetisation and enable salaried class to invest, says Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurates via video conferencing Tata Motors Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities (RVSFs) in Ahmedabad, Raipur, and Lucknow. (Photo: PTI)

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 6:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In what may come as a shock to investors in the highways sector, the government has decided to no longer move forward with the highly popular monetisation model of toll-operate-transfer (TOT), said Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.
 
The TOT model allows players to invest in bundles of already operational roads for a concession value paid upfront. The concessionaires then operate, maintain, and benefit from the toll revenue on the highways for a period of 20–30 years.
 
“We will no longer continue with TOTs. The bundle size is much bigger in TOTs, where domestic players cannot even compete—we will go with InvITs as a priority. There is a monetisation target which includes TOTs, but I have talked to NITI Aayog and explained that I will meet the investment target as far as the government is concerned—but this will be done through InvITs, not TOTs,” the minister told Business Standard in an interview.
   
The pivot, according to Gadkari, is being made as the ministry focuses on awarding more projects through its infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) platform.
 
The minister has publicly criticised TOT investors since as early as 2023. In February this year, the ministry paused all monetisation under the toll rights model after Gadkari and Road Secretary V Umashankar wrote to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), seeking a comprehensive review of all TOT bundles awarded to date.

“The TOT model is more favourable for the concessionaire than it is for NHAI,” Gadkari had said in 2023 at a conference of the Highway Operators Association of India.
 
“On top of excessive returns, TOT bundles are being mostly purchased by foreign funds—I thought that people outside the country were buying the assets of the country, and I am not comfortable with that. I want investors from our country and people from the service class to benefit from investment in highways,” he told this paper. 
 
The minister’s position appears at odds with NHAI’s own declaration in its first-ever asset monetisation strategy document, released on 9 June, where it disclosed plans to offer three TOT bundles per quarter—one small (₹2,000 crore), one medium (₹5,000 crore), and one large (₹9,000 crore).
 
Gadkari said the ministry is now working to bring public investment into InvITs. In the same document, NHAI for the first time stated its intention to set up a public InvIT.
 
“We want investors from our country to invest in InvITs, and I have signed some files for projects worth around ₹1,500 crore. The InvIT will have investors both from India and abroad. We also want salaried people to invest in InvITs, where they earn an 8.05 per cent return from the investment and also benefit from appreciation in the value of the InvIT units,” the minister said.
 
TOT has been the most preferred monetisation model for the highways ministry, which has been one of the better-performing departments in the government’s ongoing asset monetisation drive. The ministry achieved 71 per cent of NITI Aayog’s target of ₹1.6 trillion between FY22 and FY25.
 
So far, NHAI has monetised nearly ₹50,000 crore worth of highways under the TOT model, contributing nearly 38 per cent of the ministry’s total to the first asset monetisation pipeline.
 
This paper previously reported that the second asset monetisation pipeline—yet to be released—will see national highways contribute nearly 25 per cent of the ₹10 trillion target by 2029–30. Industry players and officials had expected TOTs to play a significant role in that effort.

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 6:48 PM IST

