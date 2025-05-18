Sunday, May 18, 2025 | 11:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / Interviews / Hope to deliver more to Centre to stay the fiscal course: DIPAM Secy Chawla

Hope to deliver more to Centre to stay the fiscal course: DIPAM Secy Chawla

Public stocks are a very good hedge in anyone's portfolio because the government is behind them. We enforce fair dividend norms very strictly, Chawla said

Arunish Chawla, Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Managemen (DIPAM)
Premium

Arunish Chawla, Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Managemen (DIPAM)

Harsh KumarAsit Ranjan Mishra New Delhi
9 min read Last Updated : May 18 2025 | 10:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The complex and multi-stage process in the strategic disinvestment of IDBI Bank is taking time, but the government remains committed to the transaction, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Arunish Chawla said in an interview with Harsh Kumar and Asit Ranjan Mishra at his office. In a wide-ranging interview, Chawla said that while defence stocks have been doing well in recent days, more listings of government-owned defence companies will be considered carefully, in a calibrated way, in consultation with the defence ministry. Edited excerpts:
 
The markets have recovered strongly. Does that boost your confidence for more listings
Topics : Dipam defence stocks IDBI Bank

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon