Hope to deliver more to Centre to stay the fiscal course: DIPAM Secy Chawla

The complex and multi-stage process in the strategic disinvestment of IDBI Bank is taking time, but the government remains committed to the transaction, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Arunish Chawla said in an interview with Harsh Kumar and Asit Ranjan Mishra at his office. In a wide-ranging interview, Chawla said that while defence stocks have been doing well in recent days, more listings of government-owned defence companies will be considered carefully, in a calibrated way, in consultation with the defence ministry. Edited excerpts:

The markets have recovered strongly. Does that boost your confidence for more listings