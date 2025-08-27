Wednesday, August 27, 2025 | 11:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / Interviews / Hopeful of achieving some fine-tuning of DTAA soon: Mauritius minister

Hopeful of achieving some fine-tuning of DTAA soon: Mauritius minister

Mauritius minister Jyoti Jeetun says fine-tuning of tax treaty with India is underway, stressing partnership in Africa and scope for local currency trade

Jyoti Jeetun
premium

Jyoti Jeetun, Mauritius Minister of Financial Services & Economic Planning

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 11:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Discussions for fine-tuning the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) are on and some critical changes are likely to be finalised soon, Mauritius Minister of Financial Services & Economic Planning, Jyoti Jeetun, said in a one-on-one conversation with Ruchika Chitravanshi in New Delhi. The minister said that Indian businesses are resilient and would come out of the US tariff setback, while stressing how Mauritius can be a bridge to expanding markets in Africa.
 
After changes to the DTAA, share of FDI and FPI from Mauritius has come down. Do you see DTAA impacting it and would you interact with India to
Topics : Interviews India mauritius ties Mauritius India-Mauritius
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon