Hopeful of achieving some fine-tuning of DTAA soon: Mauritius minister

Discussions for fine-tuning the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) are on and some critical changes are likely to be finalised soon, Mauritius Minister of Financial Services & Economic Planning, Jyoti Jeetun, said in a one-on-one conversation with Ruchika Chitravanshi in New Delhi. The minister said that Indian businesses are resilient and would come out of the US tariff setback, while stressing how Mauritius can be a bridge to expanding markets in Africa.

After changes to the DTAA, share of FDI and FPI from Mauritius has come down. Do you see DTAA impacting it and would you interact with India to