India will be able navigate even if global tensions increase: Hardeep Puri

As India's Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri is responsible for ensuring a steady flow of oil imports - 88 per cent of India's requirement. In an interview, Puri, who is also the Housing and Urban Affairs minister, tells Aditi Phadnis how he plans to manage the country’s oil economy if the conflict in West Asia escalates and why the BJP should stay out of an alliance in Punjab. Edited excerpts:
Two wars are currently on, one for the hearts and minds of India and another between Iran and Israel that could impact oil
Two wars are currently on, one for the hearts and minds of India and another between Iran and Israel that could impact oil