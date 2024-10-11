The middle-income trap is a clear potential for India: Kenneth Kletzer

India’s ambition to become a developed nation by 2047 may not be realistic but the country would have a higher per capita GDP by then, Kenneth Kletzer, professor of economics at the University of California told Ruchika Chitravanshi in an interview in New Delhi. Kletzer also said India may be benefitting a little by being non-combatant in an increasingly worrisome world. Edited excerpts:





How concerned are you about the ongoing West Asia crisis on oil prices and the competitiveness of trade, growth?

We're probably in an era where those kinds of shocks won't have large repercussions on