India, Japan, Australia need alliance to counter major economies: Suzuki

India, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Canada and other countries that have significant market sizes should combine forces to balance the powers of indispensable economies such as the United States (US), Russia, China, and the European Union (EU), Kazuto Suzuki, director of Tokyo-based foreign policy research organisation, Institute of Geoeconomics, said.

While the US has indispensability in terms of the US dollar and its market size, China is leveraging its technological and manufacturing prowess as a strategic advantage. Similarly, the EU is a large consumption market, and Russia has some indispensability in terms of its natural resources, particularly oil and gas, Suzuki