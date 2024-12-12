India must address challenges to unlock its FDI potential: Sanjay Nayar

With concerns about slowing economic growth and declining foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows, SANJAY NAYAR, former head of India for KKR & Co and Citigroup, and now the founder of venture capital fund Sorin Investments and president of Assocham, shares his strategy for putting India back on the path to long-term growth with Surajeet Das Gupta. Edited excerpts:

Given concerns about a slowdown in India’s economic growth, what steps should the country take to ensure long-term progress?

The government has made headway in boosting consumer sentiment and improving access to essential goods and services. These efforts have laid the foundation