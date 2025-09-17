Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 04:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India can spark second Green Revolution with more agri R&D: CIMMYT chief

India can spark second Green Revolution with more agri R&D: CIMMYT chief

CIMMYT chief Bram Govaerts says India can drive a second Green Revolution by investing in agricultural research and global partnerships as the farm sector faces new challenges

Bram Govaerts, director general of the International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (CIMMYT)
Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 4:10 PM IST

Bram Govaerts, director general of the International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (CIMMYT), was recently in India to participate in the World Food Prize Foundation’s ‘DialogueNEXT’ event. CIMMYT, which played a pivotal role in India’s Green Revolution, working alongside Dr MS Swaminathan and Norman Borlaug, remains deeply engaged with the country’s farm sector.
 
In an email interview with Business Standard, Govaerts said India can usher in a second Green Revolution by investing in agricultural research and development and building partnerships with global institutions. India is observing the centenary year of Dr MS Swaminathan, who passed away a few years ago.
