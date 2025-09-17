India can spark second Green Revolution with more agri R&D: CIMMYT chief

Bram Govaerts, director general of the International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (CIMMYT), was recently in India to participate in the World Food Prize Foundation’s ‘DialogueNEXT’ event. CIMMYT, which played a pivotal role in India’s Green Revolution, working alongside Dr MS Swaminathan and Norman Borlaug, remains deeply engaged with the country’s farm sector.

In an email interview with Business Standard, Govaerts said India can usher in a second Green Revolution by investing in agricultural research and development and building partnerships with global institutions. India is observing the centenary year of Dr MS Swaminathan, who passed away a few years ago.