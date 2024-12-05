Israel seeks Indian investments, labour, says Minister Nir Barkat

NIR BARKAT, Israel's minister of economy, was in India this week to promote bilateral trade. Barkat, a former paratrooper in the Israel Defense Forces, met ministers, chief executives and representatives of industry associations to explore how the two countries' companies could collaborate. Barkat, in an interview with Shivani Shinde and Dev Chatterjee in Mumbai, talked about how Israel promotes business and its target of $1 trillion exports in the next two decades. Edited excerpts:

What steps is Israel taking to make its 10,000 startups successful?

The mentality or DNA of an Israeli is to never lose and that is