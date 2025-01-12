JNPA will become first Indian port cross 10 mn TEU capacity mark: Wagh

India’s largest state-owned container port, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), is aiming to become the country’s first port with a capacity of 10 million twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), said UNMESH WAGH, chairperson of JNPA, and chairman and managing director of Vadhvan Port Project, in an interaction with Prachi Pisal in Raigad. JNPA is expected to maintain steady growth, focusing partly on the under-construction Vadhvan Port, which is estimated to become one of the top 10 container-handling ports globally, with a capacity of 23.2 million TEU once completed. Edited excerpts:

In 2024, JNPA handled 7.05 million TEU, the highest ever in