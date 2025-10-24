ICAI keen to lead Indian multidisciplinary: President Charanjot Singh Nanda

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) president Charanjot Singh Nanda has said that ICAI is keen on leading the initiative of setting up an Indian multidisciplinary practice (MDP) firm and there is a need for cultural change among professional services firms. In an interview with Ruchika Chitravanshi in New Delhi, he said the institute will bring out networking guidelines and share its inputs on Company Law amendments with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) soon. Edited excerpts:

What role would ICAI play in realising the government’s ambition of creating an Indian MDP firm that can compete with the Big