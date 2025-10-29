'Last 20 yrs were about infra growth, next five will be about prosperity'

There is no anti-incumbency against Nitish Kumar in Bihar, Ashok Chaudhary, state minister for Rural Works Department, told Aditi Phadnis in an interview in Patna. He talks about NDA’s priorities if it comes to power again in the state. Edited excerpts:

What is your assessment of the outcome of the assembly polls?

We will be between 150 and 160 (out of 243). I have campaigned extensively. I have gathered that people don’t want this government to go. I have not seen any anti-incumbency against Nitish Kumar. If after being chief minister for 20 years, there is no anti-incumbency, he must