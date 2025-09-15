No plans to offer non-blended petrol, no controversy over E20: IOC Chairman

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), India’s largest oil refiner, is working on an expansion plan in line with the country’s growing fuel requirements. In an exclusive interaction with Shubhangi Mathur, Chairman Arvinder Singh Sahney talks of the company’s growth plan and also sets the record straight on the E20 controversy. Edited excerpts.

How do you look at the controversy over ethanol-blended petrol? Do you plan to offer consumers the choice of buying non-blended petrol too? And is E20 (20 per cent ethanol blending) as efficient as petrol?

As of now, we do not have any plans to offer non-blended petrol. We