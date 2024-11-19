Our middle income, affordable housing book is growing fast: TFCI MD & CFO

Delhi-based Tourism Finance Corporation of India (TFCI), a non-banking financial institution, is aiming to diversify and plans to keep 25 per cent of its portfolio for construction and affordable housing segment, said Anoop Bali, managing director & chief financial officer (CFO) of TFCI in an interview with Harsh Kumar. Bali also discussed the huge opportunities in hotel financing in the Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. Edited excerpts:

What are TFCI’s new focus areas for funding?

Over time, in addition to tourism, which continues to be our core area of funding, we have also expanded into funding real estate, including residential real