Pvt investment to pick up from second half of FY24: CII President R Dinesh

India’s growth prospects have brightened and, with capacity utilisation touching 70-90 per cent in three straight quarters, private investment is set to bounce back, says Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) President R DINESH. In an interview with Asit Ranjan Mishra & Shiva Rajora in New Delhi, Dinesh proposes a green transition fund to manage the climate challenge. Edited excerpts:



What are India’s medium-term growth prospects? How do you see headwinds and tailwinds playing out?

At the start of my term (as CII president), I had predicted that India will grow at a rate between 6.5 per cent and 6.7 per cent. Now, after the first half, I am confident to raise the rate to 6.8 per cent. For next year, the