Right time for mkt-linked DAP rates with minimal farmer impact: FAI chief

The current financial year (FY26) has so far been rather good for the fertiliser sector with strong monsoon and rise in crop acreages leading to robust demand. In an interview with Business Standard, Fertiliser Association of India (FAI) chairman and MD and CEO of Coromandel International S Sankarasubramanian said India needs to move towards a more market-driven pricing formula. Edited excerpts

This year has been a year of good sales for industry as well as imports. One reason was monsoon; another reason was good crop acreage. Was there a price factor also in the play which is playing into the