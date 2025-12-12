Friday, December 12, 2025 | 06:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / Interviews / Right time for mkt-linked DAP rates with minimal farmer impact: FAI chief

Right time for mkt-linked DAP rates with minimal farmer impact: FAI chief

S Sankarasubramanian says subsidy requirement in FY27 might be less as global prices are softening

Fertiliser Association of India (FAI) chairman and MD and CEO of Coromandel International S Sankarasubramanian
Fertiliser Association of India (FAI) chairman and MD and CEO of Coromandel International S Sankarasubramanian

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
8 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 6:27 PM IST

The current financial year (FY26) has so far been rather good for the fertiliser sector with strong monsoon and rise in crop acreages leading to robust demand. In an interview with Business Standard, Fertiliser Association of India (FAI) chairman and MD and CEO of Coromandel International S Sankarasubramanian said India needs to move towards a more market-driven pricing formula. Edited excerpts
 
This year has been a year of good sales for industry as well as imports. One reason was monsoon; another reason was good crop acreage. Was there a price factor also in the play which is playing into the
