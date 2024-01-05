States should be proactive; Centre can't take water to horse: Pralhad Joshi

India’s first ever critical mineral auction will commence soon. The Centre is hopeful of wide industry participation and reducing import dependence in the green-energy sector for minerals such as lithium, cobalt, and nickel. In an interview with Nitin Kumar, Union Minister for Coal, Mines, and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi says the government has taken proactive steps to develop a secure supply chain for critical minerals. Excited excerpts:

How much industry participation is expected for India’s maiden onshore and offshore critical minerals mining?

Industry has shown a keen interest in auction. Representatives of around 68 companies, which included some international players, participated in