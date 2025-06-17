Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 06:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / Interviews / Tax incentives, rate cuts should improve urban demand: EAC-PM Chairman

Tax incentives, rate cuts should improve urban demand: EAC-PM Chairman

S Mahendra Dev discusses a wide-range of issues, including the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on jobs, demand trends, and increasing the share of manufacturing in the economy

S Mahendra Dev, newly appointed chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM)
premium

S Mahendra Dev, newly appointed chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM)

Sanjeeb MukherjeeIndivjal Dhasmana New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 6:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

S Mahendra Dev, newly appointed chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), says India is on track to grow at 6.5 per cent in 2025-26 (FY26) despite global headwinds. In an interview with Sanjeeb Mukherjee and Indivjal Dhasmana in New Delhi, he discusses a wide-range of issues, including the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on jobs, demand trends, and increasing the share of manufacturing in the economy. Edited excerpts:
 
The rural economy and consumption have done well in 2024–25. Do you think they will remain a big growth driver in FY26 as well?
 
The average growth
Topics : tax incentive Rate cuts urban consumption
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon