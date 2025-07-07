Urban consumption not growing as anticipated: CII President Rajiv Memani

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) President Rajiv Memani — in a conversation with Ruchika Chitravanshi in New Delhi — said that the financial risk taking capacity of entrepreneurs has come down in the last 3-4 months. Memani spoke about issues ranging from the India-US free-trade agreement (FTA) to India's complex relationship with China and the labour code implementation. Edited excerpts:

What are some red flags and green shoots in the whole macroeconomic outlook right now?

All the macroeconomic parameters, from a government standpoint, are strong. Net non-performing asset (NPA) and interest rates are at an all-time low. Inflation is