Eight years on, GST regime is okay, but GST officers are not efficient

Last Monday, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime completed eight years. Here is a brief on how importers and exporters have managed during this period.

In the pre-GST regime, importers of goods were paying additional duties of Customs and taking Cenvat Credit of the same. Now, they are paying Integrated GST (IGST) and taking input tax credit (ITC) of the same. So, there is not much difference but the nuisance of the special additional duty in lieu of value added tax is gone. Any cess, ITC of which cannot be taken, is always an irritant and there are a