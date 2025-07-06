Sunday, July 06, 2025 | 10:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Eight years on, GST regime is okay, but GST officers are not efficient

Eight years on, GST regime is okay, but GST officers are not efficient

In pre-GST regime, importers of goods were paying additional duties of Customs & taking Cenvat Credit of the same. Now, they are paying Integrated GST and taking input tax credit (ITC) of the same

Goods and Services Tax, GST
premium

Other issues common to all taxpayers include absence of appellate tribunals.

TNC Rajagopalan
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2025 | 10:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Last Monday, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime completed eight years. Here is a brief on how importers and exporters have managed during this period. 
In the pre-GST regime, importers of goods were paying additional duties of Customs and taking Cenvat Credit of the same. Now, they are paying Integrated GST (IGST) and taking input tax credit (ITC) of the same. So, there is not much difference but the nuisance of the special additional duty in lieu of value added tax is gone. Any cess, ITC of which cannot be taken, is always an irritant and there are a
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion GST IGST
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon