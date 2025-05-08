US could be on losing side in the test of wills with China: Claude Smadja

The disruption across economies due to Trump’s tariff has nudged countries, including India, to negotiate a plethora of trade deals. Claude Smadja, former managing director of World Economic Forum and now chairman of Smadja & Smadja Strategic Advisory who will be hosting the India Global Innovation Connect in June in Bangalore with focus on AI speaks to Surajeet Das Gupta on a video call on how he reads the new global business realities.

The tariff challenge by the US has disrupted the world economy and heightened US-China tensions. Where do you think is the end of the road?

It