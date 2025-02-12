We guide Switzerland SMEs into Indian market: Swiss State Secretary

India and European Free Trade Association (EFTA) nations had on Monday launched a ‘dedicated desk’ to provide support to businesses looking to invest, expand, or establish operations in India. This move could catalyse $100 billion foreign direct investment (FDI) commitment under the trade deal. Swiss State Secretary for Economic Affairs Helene Budlinger Arteida, who was in India for the launch, told Shreya Nandi, in an interview in New Delhi, that she hopes the India-Switzerland investment treaty negotiations speed up. Edited excerpts:

What have been the companies’ experiences so far in India? What are the challenges as far?

Dealing with a