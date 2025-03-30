Sunday, March 30, 2025 | 08:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / Interviews / We have been able to stabilise auditing as institution: Ajay Bhushan Pandey

We have been able to stabilise auditing as institution: Ajay Bhushan Pandey

Pandey says audit firms have taken corrective steps following the regulator's inspections, which are among the pivots the organisation is working on

NFRA Chairman Ajay Bhushan Pandey | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Premium

NFRA Chairman Ajay Bhushan Pandey | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Ruchika Chitravanshi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2025 | 8:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With his three-year tenure as chairperson of the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) ending on Monday, Ajay Bhushan Pandey, in an interview with Ruchika Chitravanshi in New Delhi, says audit firms have taken corrective steps following the regulator’s inspections, which are among the pivots the organisation is working on. Edited excerpts:
 
How do you look back at these three years?
  We have been able to establish and stabilise auditing as an institution. In the development cycle of any country you require investment — from public and private sources, or from abroad. This will require trust and good corporate governance. How
Topics : NFRA Ajay Bhushan Pandey National Financial Reporting Authority

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon