We have been able to stabilise auditing as institution: Ajay Bhushan Pandey

With his three-year tenure as chairperson of the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) ending on Monday, Ajay Bhushan Pandey, in an interview with Ruchika Chitravanshi in New Delhi, says audit firms have taken corrective steps following the regulator’s inspections, which are among the pivots the organisation is working on. Edited excerpts:

How do you look back at these three years?

We have been able to establish and stabilise auditing as an institution. In the development cycle of any country you require investment — from public and private sources, or from abroad. This will require trust and good corporate governance. How