We need to brace up because of unpredictable US policy: Priyank Kharge

The state's IT and biotechnology minister outlines strategies to attract investment, foster DeepTech and AI, and develop specialised talent amid global trade and visa challenges

Priyank Kharge
Karnataka’s minister for IT and biotechnology, Priyank Kharge

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
6 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 9:36 PM IST

Karnataka’s minister for IT and biotechnology, Priyank Kharge, is steering the state’s push into DeepTech, AI and advanced manufacturing. As one of India’s leading tech hubs, Karnataka faces competition from neighbouring states while seeking to attract investment, develop specialised talent and expand infrastructure. In this interview with Peerzada Abrar, Kharge discusses the state’s policies, incentives and initiatives, and addresses potential headwinds from US trade tariffs and H-1B visa rules, offering insight into how Karnataka aims to stay at the forefront of technology and innovation. Edited excerpts:
 
Q1. Karnataka is betting big on DeepTech and artificial
