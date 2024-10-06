West Asia conflict may create challenges for India: ADB Chief Economist

Asian Development Bank (ADB)'s Chief Economist Albert Park believes the government should focus on farm-policy reforms to address the issues caused by climate change and liberalise foreign direct investments (FDI) and trade. In an interview on the sidelines of the Kautilya Economic Conclave in New Delhi, Park tells Ruchika Chitravanshi and Asit Ranjan Mishra that if Donald Trump returns as the US president, it could be bad for Asia, including India. Edited excerpts:

How do you see India’s growth prospects amid the current turbulent times?

The ADB recently released its Asian Development Outlook on September 23. We are forecasting