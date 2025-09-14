'With Sweden's strengths and India's ambitions, easy to double trade'

With tariff uncertainty dominating global trade discussions, Sweden’s Ambassador to India since 2022, Jan Thesleff, and Sofia Högman, Sweden’s Trade Commissioner to India and head of Business Sweden in India, tell Archis Mohan in New Delhi that they are hopeful of India-Sweden trade and investments doubling in the next few years, helped by the current geoeconomic situation. Edited excerpts:

What is the objective of the ‘Time for Sweden’ campaign launched last week?

Thesleff: We feel that with our track record in India, and also the changing geoeconomic situation globally, Sweden and India should get closer together when it comes to