Home / India News / Scarcity amid surplus: The paradox of India's fertiliser shortage

Scarcity amid surplus: The paradox of India's fertiliser shortage

The urea 'shortage' reveals deeper problems: Supply mismanagement, black markets, and panic-driven demand surge

Between April and July (months preceding the kharif demand), data shows, domestic urea production fell by 8.3 per cent while sales increased by 14.15 per cent.

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2025 | 11:08 PM IST

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the principal Opposition party in Odisha, plans a major protest on Monday in front of the Raj Bhawan to highlight the fertiliser crisis in the state. 
Last week in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy criticised Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu over a urea “shortage”. He alleged that an artificial scarcity of fertiliser has resulted in a scam worth ₹200-250 crore. Speaking at a press conference in the state capital, Reddy claimed that urea was being diverted for non-farming purposes with the help of senior state officials. The
