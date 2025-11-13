Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 11:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / ₹25K crore export push clears Cabinet hurdle, implementation next

₹25K crore export push clears Cabinet hurdle, implementation next

EPM to aid MSMEs with trade finance, market access; IES to be revamped

MSME, Financial Stability Report, lending, money management
premium

According to the Delhi-based think tank Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), although announced in February, the EPM remains a broad framework and now needs to be translated into detailed schemes specifying eligibility, processes, and disbursement rules.

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 11:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A day after the Union Cabinet approved the ₹25,060 crore Export Promotion Mission (EPM), government officials said the immediate focus would be on setting up the implementation architecture and finalising detailed procedures for schemes aimed at supporting exporters. 
While finalising the guidelines may take two to three months, the government will, in the meantime, prioritise clearing arrears of around ₹300 crore under the Market Access Initiative scheme and intensify buyer-seller meets to help diversify export markets.
The Interest Equalisation Scheme (IES), which was not extended beyond December 31, 2024, will be reintroduced in a revamped form, in line with contemporary trade
Topics : Indian exports and trade deficit Indian exports Indian Economy
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon