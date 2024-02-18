Sensex (    %)
                        
6x rise in demand for women apprentices in manufacturing sector: TeamLease

Auto, electronics sectors have become gender-agnostic in apprentices' recruitment for the shop floor: TeamLease

women worker
Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2024 | 9:58 PM IST

Recruitment and human resources services  TeamLease has seen a five to six-fold increase in the requirement for women apprentices  month-on-month when compared  prior to  July last year, especially in the automotive and electronics manufacturing sectors, which is helping to correct the skew towards men in machine-based assembly line operations.

Talking about the dramatic change, Sumit Kumar, chief strategy officer at TeamLease, says: “Apprentice intake by companies, especially in auto and electronics, has reached optimum levels. Prior to July last year, we had a requirement for 1,000-2,000 women apprentices from companies. Today it is as high as 10,000 to 12,000 a month.

TeamLease manufacturing Auto sector electronics policy

First Published: Feb 18 2024 | 9:58 PM IST

