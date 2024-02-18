6x rise in demand for women apprentices in manufacturing sector: TeamLease

Recruitment and human resources services TeamLease has seen a five to six-fold increase in the requirement for women apprentices month-on-month when compared prior to July last year, especially in the automotive and electronics manufacturing sectors, which is helping to correct the skew towards men in machine-based assembly line operations.

Talking about the dramatic change, Sumit Kumar, chief strategy officer at TeamLease, says: “Apprentice intake by companies, especially in auto and electronics, has reached optimum levels. Prior to July last year, we had a requirement for 1,000-2,000 women apprentices from companies. Today it is as high as 10,000 to 12,000 a month.