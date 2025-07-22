Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 11:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / 8th Pay Commission: Govt receives wish list from staff representatives

8th Pay Commission: Govt receives wish list from staff representatives

Finalising panel's terms of reference for hikes, which may kick in from Jan

The panel’s recommendations would impact around 4.5 million government employees and 6.8 million pensioners, including defence personnel.

Ruchika ChitravanshiAsit Ranjan Mishra New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 11:54 PM IST

Six months after the government announced plans to set up the Eighth Central Pay Commission to review its employees’ emoluments, it has received suggestions from staff representatives for the panel’s consideration. 
These suggestions include reinstating the Old Pension Scheme for government employees who joined service after 2004 and improving other retirement benefits, devising methods to ensure cashless medical benefits to employees and pensioners, and providing a child education allowance as well as a hostel subsidy till the post-graduation level. 
The panel’s recommendations would impact around 4.5 million government employees and 6.8 million pensioners, including defence personnel. 
While the government is
