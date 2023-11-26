Sensex (-0.07%)
A climate crucible: The stage is set for a heated COP28 summit in Dubai

As the year of stocktaking of the Paris Agreement records historic high temperatures

COP28, climate change, environment
Premium

Photo: Reuters

Shreya JaiSubhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2023 | 10:52 PM IST
This year is on track to become the hottest on record with the average global temperature inching 1.43 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial average. Amid the rising heat, representatives of well over 100 nations will meet in Dubai from November 30 to December 12 to take stock of how the world has fared in keeping a lid on global warming.

With the temperatures in almost all the months of 2023 witnessing historic highs, the answer seems obvious.

Conference of the Parties or COP will convene for its 28th meeting and the first global stocktaking of the Paris Agreement, which was adopted at the COP21 in 2015.

Topics : Climate Change talks climate change project Paris agreement

First Published: Nov 26 2023 | 10:52 PM IST

