A glimmer of hope as Beijing processes rare-earth magnet requests

Chinese authorities have informed New Delhi that they are processing applications from Indian importers seeking shipments of rare earth magnets, amid new export licensing rules imposed by Beijing.

The export restrictions, which took effect on April 4, apply to rare earth magnets, which are critical components in industries ranging from automobiles and electronics to health care and defence. China introduced the curbs in response to heightened tariffs imposed by the US on Chinese goods.

The Indian automobile sector raised concerns last month over disruptions caused by the delay in obtaining import approvals from China’s Ministry of Commerce. Industry executives warned