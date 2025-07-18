Friday, July 18, 2025 | 11:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
A glimmer of hope as Beijing processes rare-earth magnet requests

The export restrictions, which took effect on April 4, apply to rare earth magnets, which are critical components in industries ranging from automobiles and electronics to health care and defence

China accounts for about 70 per cent of global rare earth mining and nearly 90 per cent of rare earth magnet production, making it a dominant player and giving it significant leverage in global supply chains

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 11:48 PM IST

Chinese authorities have informed New Delhi that they are processing applications from Indian importers seeking shipments of rare earth magnets, amid new export licensing rules imposed by Beijing.
 
The export restrictions, which took effect on April 4, apply to rare earth magnets, which are critical components in industries ranging from automobiles and electronics to health care and defence. China introduced the curbs in response to heightened tariffs imposed by the US on Chinese goods.
 
The Indian automobile sector raised concerns last month over disruptions caused by the delay in obtaining import approvals from China’s Ministry of Commerce. Industry executives warned
