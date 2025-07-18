Friday, July 18, 2025 | 08:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Govt nod needed for foreign contractors in offshore atomic minerals mining

Govt nod needed for foreign contractors in offshore atomic minerals mining

The new rules notified under the Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act, 2002, are aimed at unlocking India's offshore atomic mineral potential

Rare earth magnet crisis, Electric Vehicles, Metals & minerals, Auto industry

While central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) or nominated agencies can be granted exploration licences or production leases for atomic minerals found in India’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ). (Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty)

Saket Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 8:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The new Offshore Areas Atomic Minerals Operating Right Rules, 2025, notified on Thursday to regulate the exploration and mining of atomic minerals like uranium and thorium in offshore areas, has restricted the sector to government entities and companies nominated by the Centre and mandated prior approvals for foreign contractors.   
 
The new rules notified under the Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act, 2002, are aimed at unlocking India’s offshore atomic mineral potential and also lay down security and environmental safeguards.
 
These norms will apply only when atomic minerals like uranium or thorium are found in an offshore area, either alone or mixed with other minerals, but only if their concentration is above a certain minimum level, called the threshold value.
 
 
Before declaring any block open for offshore atomic mineral mining, the central government will consult with at least a dozen ministries, including the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Department of Fisheries under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, among others.  

Also Read

M

Who was M R Srinivasan, the man behind India's nuclear power programme?

L&T Finance commercial paper fundraising, L&T Finance liabilities 2025, easing interest rates India, RBI liquidity measures 2025, Sachinn Joshi L&T Finance, short-term borrowing trends India, CP market India 2025, repo rate cut expectation India, L&T

L&T Finance Q1 FY26 profit rises 2.3% Y-o-Y to ₹701 crore, up 10% Q-o-Q

Roasted and spiced Foxnuts (Phool Makhana) (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Health emerges as key driver of snacking choices for 72% of Indians: Report

Reliance Consumer Products, Reliance Retail

Reliance Retail Q1FY26 results: Net profit soars 33.2% to ₹3,267 crore

Top 10 transfers in world football

Wirtz to Mbeumo: Top 10 biggest football transfers in summer 2025

 
If the amount of atomic mineral present is below the threshold, then the area will be regulated under a different set of rules, namely the Offshore Areas Operating Right Rules, 2024. The threshold value is based on the percentage of atomic minerals in the ore.
 
While central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) or nominated agencies can be granted exploration licences or production leases for atomic minerals found in India’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ). Private companies can participate only if expressly nominated by the Centre.
 
“In case foreign domiciled entities or foreign entities or contractors, personnel, vessels or equipment are engaged or deployed, for undertaking exploration operations, prior approval shall be obtained from the Government authorities,” the rules mandate.
 
Moreover, licensees would be required to restore affected marine and coastal areas soon after project completion. The licensee shall, within six months after the expiry or termination of the composite licence, take all necessary steps enabling the natural rehabilitation of the seabed affected by exploration operations, the rules specify.

More From This Section

skilled labour, technology

Skill Ministry forms steering committee for ITI upgradation scheme

rare earth magnets

China tightens grip on rare earth sector with silent quota release

India's forex reserves fall by $3 billion to $696.67 billion in July

India's forex reserves fall by $3 billion to $696.67 billion in July

India to stay resilient amid global trade tensions, says Sunil Mittal

India to stay resilient amid global trade tensions, says Sunil Mittal

India US trade, US import tariffs 2025, reciprocal tariffs India, Indian exporters US, apparel export India, 90-day tariff pause, US India trade relations, export challenges tailor-made goods, US tariff impact India, Indo-US apparel trade

US rejects India's WTO claim on auto tariffs, cites security grounds

Topics : General Atomics Metals & minerals minerals central government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 8:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayRIL Q1 results PreviewGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon