Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

A slowing domestic mobile phone mkt presents challenges to Meity's targets

In spite of PLI incentives, India's gap with China, Vietnam is not fully bridged, leaving a gap of 4-5%. However, if tariffs are brought down, ICEA estimates that exports will go up to $50 bn by FY27

mobile manufacturing pli
Premium

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2024 | 10:43 PM IST
After a heady period of growth, mobile phone sales in India are slowing. According to the Indian Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) of India, which represents mobile phone brands, the total value of phones projected to be sold in the domestic market in 2023-24 (FY24) stands at $33 billion, the same level as FY23, as mobile penetration crosses 83 cent and the installed base (feature and smartphones) touches 1,150 million in a population of 1.4 billion.

Unless policy interventions are made, the ICEA expects to end FY27, the last year of the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for mobile devices, with

Also Read

India's October manufacturing PMI slips to 55.5, lowest in eight months

India's services PMI falls to 56.9 in November, lowest in 2023 so far

Samsung to get Rs 600 crore under PLI scheme for smartphones: Report

India manufacturing PMI grows to three-month high in August: S&P Global

India's September services PMI hits 61 on positive demand environment

The Red Sea crisis: Commerce department flags rising import cost

Cost of Indian exports more than doubled due to Houthi attacks in Red Sea

Trade deficit narrowed to 3-month low of $19.8 billion in December

Rupee, govt bonds gain post lower-than-expected December CPI data

Davos 2024: India on cusp of FDI flood, says Bajaj Finserv's Sanjiv Bajaj

Topics : take two PLI scheme China manufacturing PMI Vietnam manufacturing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 15 2024 | 10:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveBharat Jodo Nyay Yatra LiveGold Silver Price TodayMunawwar Rana Passes AwayJawa 350 Launched in IndiaSachin Tendulkar Deepfake VideoDry Day in Haryana on January 22Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon