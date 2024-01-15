A slowing domestic mobile phone mkt presents challenges to Meity's targets

After a heady period of growth, mobile phone sales in India are slowing. According to the Indian Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) of India, which represents mobile phone brands, the total value of phones projected to be sold in the domestic market in 2023-24 (FY24) stands at $33 billion, the same level as FY23, as mobile penetration crosses 83 cent and the installed base (feature and smartphones) touches 1,150 million in a population of 1.4 billion.

Unless policy interventions are made, the ICEA expects to end FY27, the last year of the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for mobile devices, with