Advance estimates fail to gauge economy correctly in periods of uncertainty

Advance estimates have varied from actual numbers during 2008 crisis, Eurozone crisis, 'policy paralysis' and Covid lockdown years

Indivjal Dhasmana New Delhi
Economic growth, GDP
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 1:30 PM IST
Many, including Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das, believe that the country's gross domestic product (GDP) growth has exceeded 7 per cent. The first and second advance estimates for 2022-23 had projected a 7 per cent growth.
If the first actual number for the year, to be released on May 31, shows that GDP growth has indeed exceeded 7 per cent, it won’t be the first such variance between the advance estimates and provisional estimates. 
Advance estimates have varied from actual numbers during periods of uncertainties: whether it was during the global financial crisis of 2008-09; the Eurozone crisis of 2010-12; the ‘policy paralysis’ of 2013-14; the economic slowdown of 2019-20; or the coronavirus-induced lockdown years of 2020-21 and 2021-22.
Topics : India economy economy GDP forecast GDP

First Published: May 29 2023 | 1:29 PM IST

