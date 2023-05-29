Advance estimates fail to gauge economy correctly in periods of uncertainty

Advance estimates have varied from actual numbers during periods of uncertainties: whether it was during the global financial crisis of 2008-09; the Eurozone crisis of 2010-12; the ‘policy paralysis’ of 2013-14; the economic slowdown of 2019-20; or the coronavirus-induced lockdown years of 2020-21 and 2021-22.

If the first actual number for the year, to be released on May 31, shows that GDP growth has indeed exceeded 7 per cent, it won’t be the first such variance between the advance estimates and provisional estimates.