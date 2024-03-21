Sensex (    %)
                             
After a long delay, India-UK free trade deal expected to be signed in July

The timeline for finalising the FTA continues to remain crucial even after the conclusion of the Lok Sabha elections in early June, since the UK will get close to its general election thereafter

According to British estimates there could be up to 100,000 Indian nationals in the UK who have no legal right to stay in the country
Representational Image

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 9:49 PM IST

After a long delay, New Delhi and London are aiming at signing the free-trade agreement (FTA) by July, leading to Indian exporters of labour-intensive products such as textiles, machinery, automobile parts, and marine products getting greater market access.

Signing a trade deal with the United Kingdom (UK) would be one of the main priorities of India’s National Democratic Alliance-led government, which is now eyeing a third consecutive term.

“The legal vetting of the trade deal is on. Only one per cent of the deal needs to be finalised. Even if we iron out the last few issues, the deal cannot

Topics : FTA India UK India-UK Free Trade India-UK ties

First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 9:30 PM IST

