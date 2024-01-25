Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

UK delegation meets top govt officials in final push for trade agreement

For India, the cut-off date is model code of conduct. Talks will stop once it sets in

Piyush Goyal
Premium

British PM Rishi Sunak’s Chief Economic Adviser Douglas McNeill (left) with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal Photo: X/@PiyushGoyalOffc

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2024 | 10:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A UK delegation led by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s chief economic adviser Douglas McNeill is currently engaged in week-long deliberations with top government officials here in a last-ditch attempt to stitch together a free trade deal with India, people in the know said on Thursday. However, the possibility of finalising a deal looks bleak.

Since the beginning of the week, McNeill met top officials at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth and Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal to discuss matters related to the proposed free trade

Also Read

India-UK FTA: Issues to be resolved in coming weeks, says Piyush Goyal

Leverage free trade agreements to our benefit, Piyush Goyal tells industry

Tesla on way to double its components imports from India: Piyush Goyal

India squad for SA: Rohit, Surya, Rahul named Tests, T20, ODI captains

India not considering import tax incentives for Tesla, says Piyush Goyal

Reserve Bank of India allows LIC to increase stake in HDFC Bank to 9.99%

Share of food processing in GVA needs to be raised to 7.2%: Report

Indian companies, banks raise Rs 3,683 crore through corporate bonds

India will have surplus domestic coal by FY26: Coal minister Joshi

Oil marketing companies float a second tender for ethanol supply

Topics : Piyush Goyal Trade deal India UK India trade policy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 10:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayRepublic Day 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesIND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 LIVERepublic Day 2024 ParadeNova Agritech IPOBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon