After remaining nearly flat in June because of cyclone Biporjoy, traffic at major central government-owned ports witnessed a rebound in July and grew 4.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY), provisional data from the Indian Ports Association (IPA) shows. The 12 major ports across the country handled approximately 66.2 million tonnes (mt) during the month.

These ports cumulatively handled 266.51 mt of raw materials and goods in FY24 so far, up 2.35 per cent from the year-ago period.